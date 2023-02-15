INDIA

Dry weather to continue in J&K in next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Wednesday that same conditions would continue in the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 0.2, Pahalgam minus 3.6 and Gulmarg minus 4.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 14.8, Kargil minus 13.4 and Leh minus 10.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.8, Katra 10.6, Batote 6, Banihal 2 and Bhaderwah 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230215-102203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi’s Neeli Jheel developed as eco-tourism site with four artificial waterfalls

    Himachal dam expert elected to global body

    The defeat to SRH still at the back of our mind,...

    Greg Barclay likely to get re-elected as ICC chairman: Report