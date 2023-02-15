Weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Wednesday that same conditions would continue in the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 0.2, Pahalgam minus 3.6 and Gulmarg minus 4.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 14.8, Kargil minus 13.4 and Leh minus 10.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.8, Katra 10.6, Batote 6, Banihal 2 and Bhaderwah 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

