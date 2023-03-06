INDIA

Dry weather with clear sky expected in J&K during next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was generally cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that dry weather with clear sky is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather with clear sky is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an office of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 3.5, Pahalgam minus 2 and Gulmarg minus 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil town had minus 3.6 and Leh minus 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 12.2, Katra 11.6, Batote 7.2, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

20230306-093605

