Weather remained cloudy in J&K during the previous 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department on Sunday forecast dry weather with clear sky during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry and hot with clear sky in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 7.6, Pahalgam 1.0 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.2, Leh 3.4 and Kargil 4.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.1, Katra 18.8, Batote 11.4, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 6.7 as the minimum temperature.

