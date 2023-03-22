INDIALIFESTYLE

Dry weather with clear sky likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

The weather was cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that dry weather with clear sky is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is expected to remain dry with clear sky in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 4, Pahalgam minus 0.9 and Gulmarg minus 1.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 7.6, Kargil minus 3.2 and Leh minus 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.1, Katra 11.1, Batote 5.6, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 4.3 as the minimum temperature.

