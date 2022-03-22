INDIA

Dry weather with clear sky to continue in J&K, Ladakh

By NewsWire
0
1

Weather remained dry with mainly clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region on Tuesday as the Met Department said that same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours in the two union territories.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with mainly clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” a Met official said.

Srinagar had 6.9, Pahalgam 1.4 and Gulmarg 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Drass town of Ladakh saw minus 7.2, Leh zero and Kargil minus 3.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered 16.7, Katra 17.8, Batote 12.3, Banihal 11.0 and Bhaderwah 8.6 as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

20220322-114002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

While markets continue to rally strongly, risk-reward ratio seems to be...

Kerala HC accepts plea on re-appointment of Kannur VC

Man moves closer to lion moat area at Hyderabad Zoo

‘Internet, apps biggest challenge in tiger conservation efforts’