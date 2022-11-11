INDIA

Dry weather with generally clear sky likely in J&K: MeT

NewsWire
0
0

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday forecast dry weather with generally clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The weather was generally cloudy on Thursday.

“Dry weather with generally clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhie, Srinagar recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 3.2 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town and Leh in Ladakh region registered minus 8.6 degree while Kargil had minus 4.3, while Jammu clocked 10.6, Katra 10.4, Batote 4.9, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 1.7.

20221111-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIIMS performs kidney transplant on India’s youngest organ recipient

    CBI raids 3 places in Kolkata over financial scams

    President’s ‘pilgrimage’ to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Raigad Fort

    Anubrata Mondal’s daughter refuses to entertain CBI officers