INDIA

Dry weather with hazy mornings/evenings likely in J&K: MeT

NewsWire
0
0

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast dry weather with hazy mornings and evenings during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather was dry in the union Territory during the last 24 hours.

“Dry weather with hazy mornings/evenings is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam zero and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 4.1 degree, Kargil minus 1.2 and Leh minus 1.8, while

Jammu clocked 14.2, Katra 13.6, Batote 7.5, Banihal 5 and Bhaderwah 5.3 degrees.

20221024-100004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nadda announces seat sharing for Punjab, BJP to contest 65 seats

    Radha Mohan Singh meets UP guv, fuels speculation

    One dead, 5 injured in two fire incidents in Delhi

    Gmail hackers defrauding people pan-India held