Dry weather with partly cloudy sky likely in J&K

The MeT office said on Friday forecast dry weather with partly cloudy sky in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.9 and Gulmarg 0.2 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass registered a low of minus 6.4 degree, Kargil minus 6.6 and Leh minus 2.8.

Jammu clocked 12.9 degrees, Katra 12.2, Batote 8.7, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 6.4 as the minimum temperature.

