Weather remained inclement in Jammu and Kashmir as the Met office said on Sunday that dry weather with partly cloudy sky is likely during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded 3.2, Pahalgam 2.3 and Gulmarg minus 1.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 4.5, Kargil minus 5.1 and Leh minus 5.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 9.2, Katra 9, Batote 4.2, Banihal 4 and Bhaderwah 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

