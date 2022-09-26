SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

DSF expands partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools to support budding footballers

Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) today announced the extension of its ‘Dare to Dream’ program in collaboration with the Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia.

The three-year program, will play a crucial role in identifying, training and supporting 35 young talented football players to support the growth for football in India.

To further strengthen this partnership, Bhaichung Bhutia will also join DSF as an Advisor to work toward their common goal of creating a meaningful impact in India’s sporting ecosystem.

Launched in association with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools Residential Academy in Meghalaya, ‘Dare to Dream’ aims to ensure that promising young football talent in India is provided with high-quality training and adequate infrastructure to aid their journey in the sport and realise their true potential.

DSF is conducting trials along with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and Indian Football Foundation where, close to 650 number of athletes across the North-East are expected to participate.

The trials will continue across Siliguri, Shillong, Imphal, Bishnupur and Guwahati till September 30th. The final cohort of footballers will be announced on October 1st.

Speaking about ‘Dare to Dream’, former Indian football captain and advisor to DSF, Bhaichung Bhutia said, “Dream Sports Foundation continues to be an integral partner in our mission to provide equal opportunity to leverage the potential of our budding footballers. The expansion of the ‘Dare to Dream’ program and the increase in the number of participants is a testament to the country’s growing intrigue and potential in becoming a football nation.”

