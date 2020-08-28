DSF launches ‘Back on Track’ to support Indian sports ecosystem

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) On the eve of National Sports Day, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, Indias leading sports technology company, on Friday announced the launch of ‘Back on Track.

DSF said the initiative aims to support and provide financial aid to vulnerable athletes, sports professionals, academies and associated stakeholders who are part of the Indian sports ecosystem.

DSF said that through ‘Back on Track’ it is looking to provide immediate aid by way of sports equipment, diet and nutrition, training and coaching, monthly stipends and hygiene kits amongst others to athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the first phase of the program, DSF has already identified and supported over 300 athletes and coaches across the country. To reach many more and provide easy access, a webpage has been activated on https://www.dsf.org.in/back-on-track-application-form/ wherein at-risk active and retired athletes, sports staff, academies, organizations and all related stakeholders in the Indian sports ecosystem can submit an application for support from any part of the country,” it said in a statement.

“All applications received will be reviewed and shortlisted by a committee, comprising sports advisors and domain experts. The goal for the next few months is to reach and support at least 5000 athletes, professionals, and associated stakeholders in need of genuine support to ensure sustenance of their livelihood.”

“This initiative aims to ensure that people whose livelihood is dependent on sports do not dropout due to lack of opportunities and resources. We will assist them with the required support to land on their feet and continue to work towards their goals,” said Dream Sports COO and Co-Founder Bhavit Sheth.

“‘Back on Track’ will be a long-term sustainable program focused on reaching those in need pan India. Through this program, we will be able to support the growth of sports in India and provide sustainable growth impetus to deserving individuals, societies, bodies or organizations working towards the growth of sports and the sports ecosystem of India.”

