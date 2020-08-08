DSP case: NIA raids in J&K to look for Hizbul links

Srinagar/New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including premises of carpet businessman Sahil Jaroo, to look for financial links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen vis-a-vis the DSP Davinder Singh case.

“Searches are going on at multiple locations in Srinagar and other places in J&K in connection with the Davinder Singh case,” top NIA sources in Delhi told IANS on Saturday.

The source said that the raided places included the premises of Jaroo in Srinagar, adding that the anti-terror probe agency is looking at the financial link in Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terror conspiracy case.

The development comes almost a month after the NIA filed a charge sheet against six persons, including suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police, in a special NIA court in Jammu.

The NIA has named Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Rather, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, and Syed Irfan in its charge sheet, besides Davinder Singh.

The suspended police officer is lodged in Kathua jail at Heeranagar in Jammu division. He was arrested by the police on January 11 on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while transporting two HM terrorists — Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather — and a law school dropout Irfan Shafi Mir to Jammu.

Naveed’s brother Irfan was arrested on January 23 for his ‘role’ in the conspiracy while Wani came under the scanner for allegedly giving money to Naveed, a former Special Police Officer of J&K who had joined the terrorist ranks.

After the arrest of Singh, initial investigations were done by the J&K Police before the case was handed over to the NIA.

Police had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned to travel to Pakistan.

The NIA had earlier claimed that its probe revealed that the accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Hizbul and Pakistani state to commit violent acts and to wage war against India.

“The investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based leadership of Hizbul, namely Syed Salahuddin, Amir Khan, Khursheed Alam, Nazar Mehmood, and others, along with the Pakistani establishment is extending support to the cadres and commanders of the terror outfit based in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The probe also revealed that accused Irfan Shafi Mir aka Advocate not only met Hizbul leadership in Pakistan but also met Umar Cheema, Ahshan Chaudhary, Sohail Abbas, and others of the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan and was tasked to identify and activate the new ‘hawala’ channels for the transfer of money to sustain terror activities in the Kashmir Valley,” a NIA spokesperson had earlier said.

The NIA had also claimed that its investigation revealed that certain officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were in constant touch with Mir alias Advocate, who was provided with funds to organise seminars in J&K to mobilise the masses against the government of India.

Mir allegedly used to receive instructions and money from the Pakistan High Commission, and he facilitated the visa applications of a number of Kashmiris for their Pakistan visits.

Even Davinder Singh was said to be in touch with certain High Commission officials through secure social media platforms.

Investigation revealed that he was “being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information”.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir.

On June 19, a Delhi court had granted bail to Davinder Singh in a terror case after the Delhi Police failed to file a charge sheet against him and co-accused within the stipulated time.

–IANS

aks/tsb