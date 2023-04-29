INDIA

DSP to probe village officer’s murder in TN

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi (Rural), Suresh, was appointed as the investigating officer in the murder case of Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Murappanadu, Lourdu Francis, on Saturday.

Francis was hacked to death allegedly by sand mafia inside his office last Tuesday.

The case triggered a major uproar in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased VAO, and a government job for one of his family members.

DSP Suresh was appointed as the inquiry officer by the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Tamil Nadu, Asra Garg.

The main accused in the case, Ramasubbu alias Ramasubramanian and his accomplice, Marimuthu have already been arrested.

Preliminary investigation by the local police has revealed that Ramasubbu, a sand smuggler was angry at the VAO Lourde Francis as he had lodged a case against him (Ramasubbu) with the Murappandu police.

Heavy police security has been deployed at Murappandu, Vallanadu, Kaliavoor, Akaram and other areas of Thoothukudi.

It may be noted that Thoothukudi district is one of the hot spots of Tamil Nadu and the police are constantly keeping vigil following clashes between sand mafia. Caste fights are also rampant in the area.

There are allegations that the murdered VAO, Francis had asked his superiors for a transfer to the Thoothukudi collectorate as he was wary of the threat to his life. However, he was not given a posting and instead was made to continue in the office, resulting in his tragic killing.

