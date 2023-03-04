INDIA

DTC bus crashes into cemetery in Delhi’s Khan Market

NewsWire
0
0

A DTC cluster bus on Saturday crashed into a cemetery through its wall in Delhi’s Khan Market area.

A video of the incident which is viral on social media shows the bus inside the cemetery.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 a.m., and there were only driver and conductor of the bus inside the vehicle.

“The bus did not have any occupants other than the driver and conductor. The process of removing the bus was initiated,” said a senior police official.

“A case under relevant sections will be registered,” said the official.

20230304-114006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trinamool leader talking about creating 4 Pakistans from India: BJP

    Carrying passengers on 2-wheelers to attract fine upto 10,000 in Delhi

    Bring millets back in your kitchen for healthy living, says Millet...

    New Year Celebrations in Bollywood Style