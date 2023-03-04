A DTC cluster bus on Saturday crashed into a cemetery through its wall in Delhi’s Khan Market area.

A video of the incident which is viral on social media shows the bus inside the cemetery.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 a.m., and there were only driver and conductor of the bus inside the vehicle.

“The bus did not have any occupants other than the driver and conductor. The process of removing the bus was initiated,” said a senior police official.

“A case under relevant sections will be registered,” said the official.

