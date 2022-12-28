INDIA

DTC bus marshal arrested for molesting woman colleague

NewsWire
0
0

A Civil Defence volunteer, working as a marshal in DTC buses, has been arrested for allegedly forcefully establishing physical relations with his woman colleague while under the influence of alcohol, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused has been arrested and has been sent to judicial custody. The accused and the victim are both Civil Defence employees working as marshals in DTC buses and were friends.

According to the police, a complaint was received at Khajuri Khas police station from a woman resident of Ghonda, that while serving as a marshal in DTC buses, she came in touch with the accused and they became good friends. The accused invited her to a birthday party in Khajuri Khas and made physical relations with her forcefully in an inebriated state, police said.

After receiving the complaint, the victim’s counselling was done and a case under relevant sections was registered. Investigation was taken up, following which the accused was nabbed, police said.

20221228-223602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Delta Plus not a ‘variant of concern’: Indian government

    Maha: BJP leader grilled by police for over 4 hours in...

    ‘Judges must think of economic principles when making decisions’

    Guj polls 2022: Dissent over candidates escalates in BJP, Cong, BTP