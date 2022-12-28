A Civil Defence volunteer, working as a marshal in DTC buses, has been arrested for allegedly forcefully establishing physical relations with his woman colleague while under the influence of alcohol, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused has been arrested and has been sent to judicial custody. The accused and the victim are both Civil Defence employees working as marshals in DTC buses and were friends.

According to the police, a complaint was received at Khajuri Khas police station from a woman resident of Ghonda, that while serving as a marshal in DTC buses, she came in touch with the accused and they became good friends. The accused invited her to a birthday party in Khajuri Khas and made physical relations with her forcefully in an inebriated state, police said.

After receiving the complaint, the victim’s counselling was done and a case under relevant sections was registered. Investigation was taken up, following which the accused was nabbed, police said.

