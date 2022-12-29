INDIA

DTC buses services to be extended to AIIMS Jhajjar

The Delhi government on Thursday said that the DTC bus service will be extended from Najafgarh to AIIMS, Badsa in Haryana to avoid inconvenience to the public going to the hospital.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot made the announcement during a visit to Badsa Village in Haryana’s Jhajjar.

During the public meeting, the residents of the village submitted a memorandum tohim requesting to run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses from Daurala border, Delhi to AIIMS Badsa, Haryana.

Accepting the request, Gahlot said: “Delhi Government will extend the service of DTC buses to AIIMS-Badsa so that people do not face any inconvenience in going to the hospital. In addition, free travel to women will continue in this new route also.”

“Met the residents in Haryana’s Badsa village near Najafgarh. Residents of the village requested to extend DTC buses from Daurala border to AIIMS Badsa village. The Delhi Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon start DTC services till AIIMS Badsa”, he tweeted.

The new service is expected to start as early as January.

