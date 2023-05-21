INDIA

DTC conductor stabbed in road rage incident, 3 held

NewsWire
0
0

In yet another case of road rage, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) conductor was beaten and then stabbed by three youths after he objected to their reckless driving on the wrong side, which resulted in their vehicle hitting the bus, police said.

A senior police official said that they received a PCR call of the incident in Shastri Park area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Three youth, on a Mahindra Supro Van, coming from wrong side, brushed against the DTC bus, breaking its side view mirror.

“When the DTC bus driver and conductor objected to their rash driving, the three youth pulled the conductor down and assaulted him with a paper cutter and blades. The conductor sustained injury on his neck and abdomen,” the police official said.

The victim, Beer Singh, was taken to a nearby government hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Police said that they lodged a case and have arrested the accused Manjeet, Vishal and Alam, and lodged a case of attempt to murder against them.

20230521-233602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After two years, schools return to pre-Covid mode in Goa

    The continuing battle of will between Governor and Mamata

    Tata Motors to raise prices of New Forever range

    Climate change threatens aquatic foods, says study