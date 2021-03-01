Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in its board meeting on Monday approved funds for the purchase of 300 AC low-floor CNG (BS-VI compliant) buses in view to increase the number of buses required in the city.

According to Delhi government’s official statement, these buses will be facilitated with real-time passenger information systems, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other facilities, along with being differently-abled friendly.A Further, to ensure passenger safety, especially of women passengers, these buses would be integrated with the newly built command and control centre of Kashmiri Gate. The command and control centre is under final phase of trial and likely to be inaugurated soon. A

The office of Delhi Chief Minister said, “DTC had floated open tender for the procurement of 300 low-floor fully electric-run AC buses in December 2020.A It has informed that these 300 electric buses will start arriving by October this year and the entire induction will be completed by February 2022.”

It further informed that 1000 low-floor AC buses (BS-VI compliant) buses will start arriving in May 2021 and the entire fleet of 1000 CNG buses is likely to be inducted by September 2021. With the induction of these 1000 CNG buses and 300 electric buses, DTC will increase the total fleet strength of 5060 against around 11000 buses required in Delhi.

After the meeting, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said “This decision comes a few months into the Delhi Government successfully launching the Delhi EV Policy. This year will see a thousand new buses being added in DTC and close to 600 new electric buses inducted under the Cluster scheme too. With the arrival of these 300 electric buses, Delhi will take its first huge leap to its dream of a fully electric public transport in the city.”

Later Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Along with private vehicles, we are also committed to switch public transport to electric. Delhi will defeat pollution with the joint efforts of the people and the government. Our EV policy will set a precedent for the world.”

