DTC to roll out all buses of active fleet on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Keeping in mind rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will roll out all the buses of its active fleet on Monday.

Due to current situation of COVID-19 and as per the guidelines issued by the Delhi government, buses will be run from the places where bus sanitisation facility is available. Apart from this, all the concerned officers have also been instructed to ensure bus operations at the bus terminals falling in their respective areas.

R S Minhas, Deputy CGM, Delhi Transport Corporation, told IANS that, “On a normal day 90 per cent buses ply on roads and 10 per cent buses are kept for maintenance, but on the day of Raksha Bandhan DTC will roll out all its buses on roads. Currently DTC has around 3,800 buses plying in Delhi.”

Since last year DTC used to give free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan but from October last year, DTC buses have been made free in Delhi for all women passengers.

–IANS

akg/kr