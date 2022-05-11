A team of the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) conducted a demolition drive in Gurugram’s Farukhnagar and Mubarakpur areas against illegal constructions on Wednesday.

District Town Planner R.S. Bhath along with his team carried out the demolition drive in Mubarakpur and Farrukhnagar in Gurugram.

During the drive, eight unauthorised colonies in approximately 50 acres of land located in the area were demolished with the help of earthmovers.

“Three dealer offices and three under construction shops were also demolished,” Bhath said.

“This was the first drive against illegal colonies after Saraswati Kunj where nearly 15,000 illegal shanties were demolished during three days of demolition drive. The drive will continue in the near future and stringent action will be taken against the violators,” Bhath added.

