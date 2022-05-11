INDIA

DTCP demolishes illegal structures in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

A team of the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) conducted a demolition drive in Gurugram’s Farukhnagar and Mubarakpur areas against illegal constructions on Wednesday.

District Town Planner R.S. Bhath along with his team carried out the demolition drive in Mubarakpur and Farrukhnagar in Gurugram.

During the drive, eight unauthorised colonies in approximately 50 acres of land located in the area were demolished with the help of earthmovers.

“Three dealer offices and three under construction shops were also demolished,” Bhath said.

“This was the first drive against illegal colonies after Saraswati Kunj where nearly 15,000 illegal shanties were demolished during three days of demolition drive. The drive will continue in the near future and stringent action will be taken against the violators,” Bhath added.

20220511-224003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Threats by no means reduced at borders with China: Army chief...

    Making “India cool again”

    Man killed during robbery bid in Patna

    KIUG 2021: Sachin Gupta leads clean sweep in recurve, Lovely Professional...