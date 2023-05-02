INDIALIFESTYLE

DTCP to raze illegal colonies in Gurugram

NewsWire
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will soon start a demolition drive against the colonies being built illegally in Gurugram.

More than 20 illegal colonies, that are flourishing in different areas of Gurugram, have been identified so far.

These illegal colonies are being built in Sohna, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi, Badshahpur, village Chandu, Budheda and Sadhrana.

The department will not only demolish these colonies but FIR will also be lodged against those who are developing illegal colonies.

“The DTCP has given clear instructions to the Tehsildar concerned that registries should not be done in these colonies, if this is done, then action will be taken against the Tehsildar concerned,” district town planner (enforcement) Manish Yadav, told IANS.

“We also appealed to the people not to invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the Town and Country Planning Department before any activity,” he said.

Yadav said that the campaign will be started soon against illegal colonies. Information about registries conducted in villages Chandu, Budheda and Sadhrana on agricultural land has been sought from Tehsildar concerned.

