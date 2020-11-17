Canindia News

DTP razes 20 houses in illegal colony

by CanIndia New Wire Service

The team of District Town Planning (enforcement wing) and Municipal Corporation on Tuesday demolished at least 20 houses being built in an illegal colony developed as ‘Bhavani Enclave’ in Bhondsi.
During the demolition drive, the team of the enforcement wing faced protests from the locals.
The protesters reportedly blocked the Delhi-Sohna-Alwar national highway for around 15 minutes but were removed by the police.
According to officials, the illegal colony was being developed on about 12 acres in Bhondsi. The drive was started from 10 a.m. and continued till 4 p.m.
While registering protest against the demolition drive, the locals shouted slogans against the action and an attempt was made to attack the officers of the Enforcement Team taking advantage of the mob, but due to heavy police the people were removed from the area.
“About 20 houses and 50 DPCs were demolished in an illegal colony in the Bhondsi area. The police clamped down on the protesting people. We will not allow anyone to develop illegal colonies in the district at any cost,” said district town planner (enforcement) RS Batth.
–IANS
