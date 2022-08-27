The Delhi University (DU) has issued a circular reiterating that no appointments can be made in the colleges where there is no permanent Principal.

In the circular issued by the Assistant Registrar (Colleges) to the principals of colleges, heads of educational institutions, and chairpersons of the governing bodies it has been asked not to make any appointments including academic, non-academic, guest teachers, ad-hoc or temporary in the colleges where there is acting or officiating Principal.

The circular pointed out that “it has come to notice that some colleges or institutions are issuing advertisements for non-teaching posts without paying attention to the guidelines, which creates mistrust in the relationship between the university and the colleges”.

The Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) has written a letter to DU Vice Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh, demanding that the circular issued by the Assistant Registrar on August 22 be withdrawn.

DTA says that colleges should be instructed to appoint ad-hoc teachers so that education is not affected. It says that issue of non-permanent principal should not come in the way of any appointment.

Citing the relevant clause, circular stated that the college and the institution shall suspend any kind of appointment process without the permanent appointment of the principal. “In this context, the heads of all the institutions are requested to discuss the convening of the selection committee and make efforts as soon as possible regarding the permanent appointment of the principal and ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff would not be appointed till the permanent principal is not appointed.”

DTA President Dr. Hansraj Suman has told IANS that there is deep anger among unemployed research scholars and non-academic employees due to such circulars. “Already principals have not filled these posts for a long time, and now the whole (appointment) process has been blocked due to this circular,” he asserted.

