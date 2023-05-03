INDIA

DU graduate, accomplice caught red-handed in phone snatching case in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Two men, including a Delhi University (DU) graduate, were caught red-handed while attempting to flee after snatching a mobile phone in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Lakshay Bharti (23) and Prashant alias Ashu (28), both residents of Dasrathpuri in Delhi.

Police said that they recovered 12 snatched mobile phones from the possession of the two accused.

According to the police, on Monday, a police team on patrol duty on a motorcycle near Vikaspuri noticed a woman shouting “Chor-Chor” while pointing towards two men riding a motorcycle.

“Without any delay, the patrol team chased and nabbed them. Meanwhile the woman, Sarita (50), a resident of Vikaspuri also reached there and informed them that these two persons had snatched her mobile phone,” said Akshat Kaushal, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

On frisking, the policemen recovered one snatched mobile phone and two other stolen phones from the accused.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in several cases of mobile theft and snatching in the area. Nine more snatched mobile phones were recovered on their instance,” said Kaushal.

Bharti was previously found involved in six cases of snatching in West and Southwest Delhi.

“Prashant is a graduate from DU and unemployed. They further disclosed that to earn quick money in order to fulfill their desires of lavish life and bad habits, they stepped into the world of crime,” said the official.

20230503-114205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WealthDesk releases whitepaper on Unified Wealth Interface (UWI)

    Allahabad HC seeks response on ban on caste rallies

    ‘What Subiresh Bhattacharya did was betrayal to society’, says Calcutta HC...

    Delhi govt vs Centre: SC agrees to hear dispute on control...