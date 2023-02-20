The Delhi University (DU) has sent a notice to Puducherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, asking him to pay an outstanding amount of Rs 23.70 lakh, as he continues to reside in a ‘Type 5’ government bungalow on the DU’s North Campus even after his retirement.

In its notice, DU said as per the rules laid down by the Centre, government accommodation has to be vacated within six months of retirement. In any case, permission cannot be given to stay in the government accommodation for a period of more than six months.

Gurmeet Singh also has a government accommodation as part of his current employment with the Puducherry varsity. So far, nine notices have been issued to Singh in this matter.

The latest notice sent to Singh last week mentioned that electricity and water connection will be cut off if he fails to vacate the bungalow. If he doesn’t adhere to the notice, the rent will be increased to 50 times more than the original rent.

Singh has been told that he is occupying the government accommodation for two years and nine months without paying rent and for unauthorised occupation as per the rule of the high court, he owes a total of Rs 23.70 lakh to the university.

Singh has alleged that the initial delay in vacating the house was due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

He also claimed that the outstanding amount has been calculated incorrectly.

Singh alleged that he is being treated unfairly by the university and that DU had withheld a payment of Rs 50 lakh which was to be paid to him at the time of his retirement.

He added that he had worked in DU for more than 43 years.

Singh holds the post of the VC of Puducherry University besides being the VC of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu.

He had retired from DU in October 2019 after which he was to vacate the government accommodation by April 2020.

