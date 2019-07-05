Cricket

du plessies, Dussen take South Africa to 325/6 vs Australia

Manchester, July 6 (IANS) South Africa rode a super batting effort from their top order to post a challenging 325/6 in the last round-robin league match of the World Cup against defending champions Australia here on Saturday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the Proteas’ charge with a century and was South Africa’s topscorer with 100 runs off 94 balls. His innings was studded with seven boundaries and two sixes.

He posted a 151-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen to set the base for a big total. Rassie scored a steady 95 off 97 balls.

South Africa were off to a quick start with openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram adding 79 runs in just 11 overs.

Markram scored a well-made 34 before being outfoxed by Nathan Lyon. de Kock went on to complete his half-century before Lyon accounted for him as well.

However, the South African lower order could not rise to the occassion as the Australians claimed regular wickets late into the innings.

Brief scores: South Africa 325/6 in 50 overs (Faf du Plessis 100, Rassie van der Dussen 95; Nathan Lyon 2/53) vs Australia

