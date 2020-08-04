DU professor Apoorvanand questioned over northeast Delhi riots

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has questioned Delhi University professor Apoorvanand for five hours in connection with the riots that rocked northeast Delhi in February this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Apoorvanand said: “On Monday, August 3, I was asked by the Special Cell, Delhi Police, to appear before it in the investigation into FIR no 59/20 related to the violence that happened in North-East Delhi in February 2020. I spent five hours there. Delhi Police also considered it necessary to seize my phone for the purpose of investigation.”

The professor, in the statement shared online, said it is disturbing for him to see that supporters of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are being considered the source of violence.

The professor, who teaches Hindi at Delhi University, stated: “While cooperating and respecting the right of police authorities to conduct a full, fair and thorough investigation, one can only hope that the probe would focus on the real instigators and perpetrators of the violence against a peaceful citizen’s protest and the people of northeast Delhi.

“It should not lead to further harassment and victimization of the protesters and their supporters, who asserted their democratic rights through constitutional means, while stating their dissent to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) and the decision of the Central government to operationalise the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens, all over the country. I would urge the police and expect their probe to be thorough, just and fair so that truth prevails,” he added.

