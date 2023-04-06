INDIA

DU students hold rally against ‘harassment’ during fest at IPCW

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi University students held a rally at the north campus on Thursday demanding justice for victims of alleged harassment during a cultural festival at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW).

The allleged harassment occurred during the fest last week.

The protest rally was organised by the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists also participated in it.

The protesting students demanded the resignation of the IPCW principal Poonam Kumria, and submitted a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor asking for her dismissal.

“It should be noted that instead of taking immediate action on the demands of the protesting women students and activists, the DU and IPCW administrations have hitherto been adamant in their apathy,” KYS said in a statement.

20230406-155602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2.5-yr-old child dies due to Covid in Jaipur

    Woman, her mother booked for selling oocytes

    Nitish Kumar calls on Mulayam Singh Yadav in Gurugram hospital

    Notice issued to BMRCL for not using Kannada in official event