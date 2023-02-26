INDIASPORTS

DU teachers seek post of Assistant Prof of Physical Education be created

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi University teachers’ organisations have demanded Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh create a post of Assistant Professor of Physical Education in all affiliated colleges.

The teachers demanded for inclusion of ‘Physical Education teachers’ in the roster register.

In the letter to the VC, the teachers alleged that some colleges had been creating vacancies for the post of Director of Physical Education which has been removed from the roster register, in lieu of the post of Assistant Professor of Physical Education.

Teachers said that posting of Director of Physical Education removes the teacher from the roster register, whose age of retirement is 62 years as compared to the Assistant Professor whose retirement age is 65 years as per the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Adding that, the ad hoc teachers would be removed if colleges hire for the post of Director of Physical Education.

DU Professor, Dr Hansraj Suman said that the post of Director exists in the departments of the university, whereas the post of Assistant Professor Physical Education is there in colleges.

He added that some of them had been promoted to Associate Professor while some had already applied for or had been promoted to the post of a Professor in certain colleges.

Suman said that he had met the Dean of Colleges in the past and discussed the issues of Physical Education teachers working as ad-hoc faculty in various colleges.

He was informed of the entire situation and the Dean had assured that the vacancy would be filled keeping the post’s nature in view.

Suman said the colleges who had still been publishing advertisements for the post of the Director, should issue a corrigendum and correct the post to that of an Assistant Professor of Physical Education.

20230226-182003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Labourers losing jobs amid Covid-19 resurgence

    Bomb scare at NAFL school in B’luru triggers panic

    Reopening TN schools, colleges to focus on students’ mental health

    After two years of experiments, MP BJP returns to veteran in...