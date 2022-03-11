DU to counter rowdy conduct, targeting girl students on Holi

Delhi University is going to take strict action against those who target or molest girls on the campus in the name of Holi.

The varsity made it clear on Friday that any possible act of hooliganism or rowdy conduct in the name of Holi will be countered, particularly those targeting women students.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said that steps have already been initiated to put in place detailed internal and external security arrangements on the campus, hostels and the colleges to counter any possible act of hooliganism or rowdy act in the name of Holi.

In coordination with the law and order authorities, proctorial board, Dean Students’ Welfare office and security personnel, the varsity is determined to maintain strict vigil and enforce discipline so that nothing untoward happens in the garb of festivities, Gupta added.

Strictest possible disciplinary action will be taken to curb any act of hooliganism and disturbance during Holi under the provisions of DU statutes and ordinances.

This is to ensure a sense of safety and security so that the sentiment and dignity of any student and staff is not hurt during Holi, DU said in an official statement.

A joint control room has already been set up in North and South campuses of the university. Mobile patrolling by security personnel will also be ensured.

Senior police officers have also assured full co-operation and the varsity will work in complete coordination with all these bodies and agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful Holi, the DU Registrar added.

Holi will be celebrated on March 18, though the festivities will run through the week.

20220311-211403