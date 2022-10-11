The Delhi University (DU) will release its first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions on October 18 while the second merit list and the third list will be out on October 30 and November 10 respectively. The cutoffs will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores of the applicants.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to extend the registration deadline for admission by two days. Now, candidates can apply for admission in Delhi University till October 12.

The first merit will be released at 5 p.m. on the day (October 18), while the students can claim admission on the basis of the merit list till 5 p.m. on October 21. The process of document verification will end on October 22 and candidates will be given time till 5 p.m. on October 24 to make the payment.

Students seeking admission under the third and final merit list can pay the online fees can till November 26 and only after that, the new session would start. Teachers believe that under the current schedule, the new session of the university will be started in December.

The DU had commenced the second phase of the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) for seeking admission to UG programmes has commenced from September 26 and was scheduled to end on October 10, which has now been extended to October 12.

The first phase was started on September 12.

On the basis of the CUET (UG) exam, the candidates who have successfully completed their application process in the first stage, and in the second stage, they have to choose the courses and colleges of their choice.

The university has constituted the CSAS, an online platform, to facilitate the submission of application forms for admission into the UG programmes.

The DU Registrar, in an official notification, had said that the CUET score of the students will be automatically calculated on the portal and displayed on the dashboard of the candidate. Further to choose the colleges and courses of their choice, students can use the ‘Advanced Filter’ option.

According to DU, the university will release the cut-off list based on the CUET scores of the students who applied through the CSAS portal. The correction window on the portal will remain open till 4:59 p.m. on October 12.

