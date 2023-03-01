ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Dua Lipa caught making out with Rita Ora’s filmmaker ex Romain Gavras

Singer Dua Lipa has further fueled rumours that she’s dating Romain Gavras.

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker was spotted making out with Rita Ora’s filmmaker ex-boyfriend after they’re seen hitting BAFTA Awards after-party together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a very short video that emerged on Twitter on Tuesday, the 27-year-old pop superstar and the French filmmaker were seen sharing a passionate kiss at Saint Laurent FW23 Show.

The clip made its round on social media after Dua was spotted leaving Netflix’s annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse in London with Romain last week. The 41-year-old filmmaker was seen keeping some distance behind her with the hood of his black top pulled up as they left the venue.

The so-called new couple was then snapped climbing into a chauffeur-driven car together before heading off after the bash. Offering more details, a source told The Sun, “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months.”

“They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common,” the insider added. “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Dua was last coupled up with model Anwar Hadid in 2021 before they went their separate ways towards the end of the year. The pair allegedly were “spending time apart” while “figuring things out.”

Meanwhile, Romain dated Rita for six months before their split was confirmed in March 2021. After weeks of rumours at the time, it was confirmed that they were officially no longer together and broke up before Christmas 2020.

Confirming the split news was Romain’s spokesperson, who said, “Rita and Romain split up months ago because of difficulties with their respective work commitments. They remain close friends.”

