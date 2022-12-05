ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Dua Lipa credits imposter syndrome for helping her in songwriting

Singer Dua Lipa, who found fame after posting songs on YouTube, said she finds artists who have been stricken with self-doubt inspiring.

The 27-year-old pop star told The Sun on Sunday (December 4): “A lot of the time I get so inspired by artists that have quite a lot of self-doubt or darkness. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, do I have to feel this much pain to be good at what I do?’ That is sometimes what I think, sometimes imposter syndrome can get the better of me. Especially when I’m writing.”

Lipa added that she also fears her acting won’t be up to scratch when she is under pressure to portray emotional states on camera, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Lipa, who has just made her acting debut in spy movie “Argylle” alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson, said: “It was really exciting. But for me it is baby steps. That’s the best way to discover yourself as well, rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something you can’t completely tackle head on. My biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and to be like, ‘Now I have to be an actor and feel all these emotions on camera’. Where I haven’t brought myself up to that point yet.”

She added about trying to enjoy her work, “While you are creating it, have fun with it. It only gets scary when it is time for release and you’re like, ‘Oh f, are people going to love it?’ That’s how I feel about my music. While I’m making it it’s all great and I am in my own world, making something I am proud of. You want to do something that you haven’t done before and you want to challenge yourself, explore this different range. I can shut out social media. I’m doing it for me, I’m making something I love.”

She added one of her favourite past times is relaxing at her West London mansion when she’s not working, saying, “I love to just lay on my sofa and invite my friends to have dinner, drink wine… sleep in. When I get a little bit of time off, I’m like, ‘What can I do? Where can I go? Who can I see?’ “

