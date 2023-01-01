ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Dua Lipa gets bitten by movie bug as she prepares for debut film release

Seems like songstress Dua Lipa is hanging up her microphone and putting on her finest acting face as she plans to conquer the world of moving pictures – and bag herself an Oscar.

The 27-year-old chart topping star will make her acting debut in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy drama ‘Argylle’, which co-stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The singer also hopes to investigate the business side of the acting world and produce projects for herself to star in. An industry source told The Sun, on Sunday: “Dua’s received a tonne of scripts and is most interested in taking on serious drama that will receive Oscars buzz.

The insider further said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “She wants to really start pursuing acting. She is planning to set up her own TV and film production company so she and her team can option stories she believes in and take them to market with bigger studios.”

While little is known about her upcoming project – as ‘Argylle’ is based on a book that hasn’t even been released yet and was penned by a seemingly unknown author named Elly Conway – the star herself has teased her involvement.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Dua Lipa recently said about filming the spy drama: “It was really exciting. But I think for me it’s, like, baby steps.”

She continued: “That’s also the best way to discover yourself, rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something that maybe you can’t completely tackle head on.”

She added to her iHeartMedia podcast: “My biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and being, like, f***, now I have to be an actor and feel these emotions and feelings on camera, when I haven’t brought myself up to that point yet.”

Away from acting and singing, Dua drew attention last year as speculation swirled that she was dating talk show host Trevor Noah – but she dismissed the rumours herself in October.

20230101-163402

