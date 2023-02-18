ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Dua Lipa is desperate to find music leak source ahead of releasing third album

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Dua Lipa is less excited about the release of her upcoming third album and is more in blind panic.

The singer fears her new tracks will be leaked ahead of time, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 27-year-old has not had the best of luck when it comes to keeping her tunes locked up before release in the past.

Her second album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, was leaked in its entirety two weeks before the planned release date in 2020 – prompting a hasty official release earlier than expected.

As per Mirror.co.uk more recently, discarded songs from this past album have made their way online – including a collaboration with NERD superstar Pharrell Williams – sparking fears hackers could target her upcoming third album.

A concerned source told The Sun: “Over the past month or so countless demos and rejected songs from Dua have been appearing online. It’s annoying as they didn’t make the album for a reason but obviously the main concern is to know if information about her third album is next.”

The source went on to say that Dua herself has stressed to her music label bosses that her third album cannot be allowed to be leaked before it is ready for official release.

20230218-124004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Hanks is overcome by ‘self-doubt’ when he watches his films

    Alec Baldwin tried to settle ‘Rust’ shooting case to resume suspended...

    Ryan Coogler, Questlove announce their next projects

    ‘It was a beautiful torture’: Ram Charan looks back at ‘Naatu...