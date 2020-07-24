Dua Lipa joins J Balvin, Bad Bunny & Tainy for bilingual single ‘Un Dia’

J Balvin has some new music to share, and he’s joined by some heavy hitters in the music scene. The new track finds him joined by Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy.
Dua Lipa took to Twitter to share her excitement about the arrival of the new collab.
“A song about longing and nostalgia, this new bilingual anthem collides two worlds together: the house genre with the best of Latin rhythms, all while incorporating a medley of unforgettable rhymes and catchy beats that will almost make you forget this is a song about heartbreak,” declares a press release for the single.
With the song produced by NEON16, the video is directed by Stillz, and stars Spanish actress Úrsula Corberóv of Netflix’s “Money Heist”.