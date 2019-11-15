Dua Lipa meets SRK while in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Pop sensation Dua Lipa met Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan while on her maiden concert trip in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter, to share a photograph of himself with Dua Lipa, who is headlining the performance at the first-ever live concert at OnePlus Music Festival in India.

“Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady….and her voice!” wrote SRK, captioning the image.

He added: “Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage.”

The concert on Saturday evening also featured pop star Katy Perry.

