Trending now

Trump blasts Bolton over memoir

White House in fresh bid to stop…

‘Russia will continue to support Serbia in…

Stars eye legal hurdles as trade bodies…

Dua Lipa wants to ape Madonna, says…

US jobless claims total 1.5 mln last…

Amid Covid threat, Gujarat govt issues SOP…

Trump’s bid to end immigration policy ‘unlawful’

Twitter to offer “a human touch”: Now…

10 states want distribution of free foodgrains…

Canindia News

Dua Lipa wants to ape Madonna, says “I want to do this as long as I can”

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE016

Dua Lipa wants to follow in the footsteps of Madonna by enjoying a peak in the music industry in her 40s.

The 24-year-old singer has already enjoyed huge success with hits such as Hotter Than Hell, One Kiss and New Rules. But speaking to Chelcee Grimes on her podcast What We Coulda Been, Dua admitted she doesn’t see her career high happening for another couple of decades yet.

Dua Lipa doesn’t see her career high happening for another couple of decades yet.

Instead, she wants to be like Madonna and have her biggest success later in her life.

“I want to do this for as long as I can,” she said. “I feel like Madonna peaked at 40 or 45 and made the best pop album known, and she continues to kill it.”

Dua’s hectic schedule meant she spent just 22 days at home in 2018. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, things are drastically different this year – which has taken some getting used to.

“I’m learning to enjoy this stillness,” she said. “Everything has been so go, go, go. I am learning to be more patient, I’m learning that nothing is as urgent as it has seemed for the past few years.”

Related posts

‘Happy anniversary’: Daughter Janhvi wishes late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

CanIndia New Wire Service

This Smells Like My Orgasm: Gwyneth Paltrow introduces $75 Goop candle on Tonight Show

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Virat Kohli finds wife Anushka’s new pic ‘gorgeous’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.