Dubai-based Indian teen designs calendar to promote dog adoption

Dubai, Jan 2 (IANS) A Dubai-based Indian teenager, who is considered as one of the youngest fashion designers in Asia, has made a 2020 calendar with models in her creations posing with rescued and adopted dogs, aimed at spreading the message of pet adoption.

Apeksha Bonoj (14) has designed more than 200 outfits ever since she turned 10 and also owns her own fashion brand, Apek, with international models sashaying down the ramp in her outfits, Gulf News said in a report on Thursday.

Apeksha has used her “Gleam Cocktail Collection” to make the calendar with the theme, “Paws for a Cause”.

The class 10 student decided to feature the dogs along with her muses after she learnt about many painful stories of abandonment and animal cruelty.

“There are lots of dogs that were getting abandoned and were rescued,” Apeksha told Gulf News.

“They were injured and starving. Many were caged for several months, with some eventually being put to sleep.”

Shot by international fashion photographer Vipin Hari, the calendar showcases different shades of glamour blended with the innocence and elegance of the rescued and adopted dogs.

The calendar, which will be gifted to animal rescue centres, welfare activists and others, also carries some inspiring messages that promote pet adoption.

–IANS

ksk/