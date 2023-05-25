INDIA

Dubai-bound Indigo flight suffers bird hit, take-off aborted at Mangaluru airport

Major tragedy was averted at the Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district when a Dubai-bound Indigo flight suffered a bird hit while taking off on Thursday.

According to sources at the airport, the incident happened at 8.30 a.m. and caused panic among the passengers. The flight was going from Mangaluru to Dubai.

One of the wings got hit by a bird when the flight had crossed the taxiway and was all set to take off. The pilot immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the incident and cancelled the take off, sources said.

The authorities made alternate arrangements for the passengers to fly to Dubai. The flight is being inspected by the technicians, according to sources.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

