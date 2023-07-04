INDIA

Dubai-bound man carrying huge amount of dirhams held at Mumbai Airport

A Dubai-bound passenger was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Tuesday after he was found carrying 14,22,500 dirhams worth Rs 3 crore.

A CISF official said that the accused was identified as Palekar Liyakat Abdulla, (Indian) who was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Dubai.

“During pre-embarkation security check through X-BIS machine at security hold area of Terminal-2, CISF personnel noticed suspicious image of currency notes inside the hand bag of a passenger. Immediately, the officials.stopped the conveyor belt and kept the bag for physical check. On physical checking of the bag, 14,22,500 Dirhams worth approximately Rs 3 Crore were found,” said the official.

On enquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying such amount of foreign currency. Senior officers of the CISF and Custom were informed and the passenger, along with recovered amount of foreign currency, was handed over to Custom officials for further action in the matter.

