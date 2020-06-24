Dubai-bound paxs require authorisation from UAE authorities: Air India

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Passengers wishing to travel to Dubai on residency or work permits would further require special authorisation from the UAE authorities, national carrier Air India said on Wednesday.

According to the airline, passengers would need to have specific approvals from the UAE Embassy and UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) to travel from India to the Gulf country on repatriation flights.

Currently, Air India is operating repatriation flights between India and UAE under the Vande Bharat Mission.

As per the rules, transportation of UAE nationals from the Gulf country and non- nationals to the Middle East state on the repatriation flights is not allowed.

“All passengers need to comply with the quarantine and COVID-19 test requirements as per the preventive and the precautionary measures required by the appropriate health authorities, as notified from time to time,” the airline said in a statement.

