Dubai bus crash: 7-year jail sought for driver

Dubai, June 26 (IANS) The Omani who drove the bus into a road barrier killing 17 people, including 12 Indians, here on June 7, is facing multiple charges, with the prosecution seeking seven years in jail and 3.4 million dirhams ($9,25,600) as blood money, according to media reports.

The tourist bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities. They were returning from Oman to Dubai after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. It took a wrong turn and crashed into the 2.2-metre high barrier that fell and ripped through the vehicle.

The Dubai Police have blamed the 53-year-old Omani driver, who was moderately injured, for the accident.

He was referred to the Traffic Court over charges of wrongly causing death to 17 passengers, Prosecutor Salah Bu Farousha Al Felasi, Director of Traffic Prosecution, was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

He said the prosecution could demand that penalties be imposed on the driver based on the Federal Penal Code and the Traffic Law. These included up to seven years in jail and a blood money of 3.4 million dirhams to be given to family of the deceased, the Khaleej Times reported.

Thirteen other passengers were also seriously injured in the crash.

–IANS

