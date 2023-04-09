BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Dubai car number plate ‘P7’ sold for record DH55M

NewsWire
0
0

The vehicle number plate P7 was sold for record Dh55M at ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction in Dubai.

Starting at a bid of Dh15 million in the action on Saturday night, the bids rose within seconds to over Dh30 million. The bid stagnated for several minutes at Dh35 million which was bid by Pavel Valeryevich Durov, the French-Emirati businessman, the founder and owner of the app Telegram.

The price rose quickly until it reached the amount of Dh55 million (INR1,226,144,700) by bid panel seven who wished to remain anonymous. The crowd cheered and applauded as each bid was placed.

Many other VIP number plates and phone number auctioned on same time and auction process raised nearly Dh100 million ($27 million) for a Ramzan food appeal. In total, Dh97,920,000 ($26662313) was raised from the sale of car plates and exclusive mobile phone numbers at the Four Seasons hotel in Jumeirah.

The event was organised by Emirates Auction, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Etisalat and Du.

‘P 7’ topped the list after a bidding war between several people who wanted to break the existing record set in 2008, when a businessman paid Dh52.2 million for Abu Dhabi’s number 1 plate.

All proceeds from the most noble numbers auction will go to the One Billion Meals campaign, which was launched to boost efforts to combat global hunger. The One Billion Meals Endowment was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in line with the generous spirit of Ramzan.

20230409-141603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s industrial production growth less than estimates: Morgan Stanley

    Parliament passes Competition Amendment Bill

    HDFC logs Rs 4,454 crore net in Q2

    Spectrum Auction: Govt gets bids worth Rs 77,814 cr