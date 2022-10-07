The tour of Dubai by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has yielded results as the Dubai government has finalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state for cooperation in economic activities like investment promotion and land development, including real estate development, industrial parks, IT parks and multi-purpose towers, etc.

“The Dubai tour was a ‘mission tour’ and I am happy the government of Dubai, the governing authority of the Emirate of Dubai, has finalised the MoU with us,” Khattar said in a statement.

Finalising of the MoU will certainly boost investment in Haryana and strengthen the bonds of economic and cultural ties between Dubai and Haryana, he said.

Under the terms of the MoU, the government of Dubai will identify a suitable entity to assist with identifying the potential areas of collaboration, and assessing the viability of projects, including conducting legal and financial due diligence, feasibility studies, negotiation and finalisation of definitive agreements and support the state government in identifying potential investors based in the UAE having an interest in investing in India and reaching out to them, an official statement by the state government said.

The state government, on its part, will endeavour to provide financial incentives and other benefits in respect of any and all investments of the government of Dubai as per the extant policies of the government.

Notably, a delegation led by the Chief Minister had visited the UAE on October 3-4 to promote Haryana as a leading investment destination and for marketing key marque projects of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D.S. Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Mohan Sharan, Chairman of HSIIDC, V. Umashankar, among others, had accompanied the Chief Minister.

Haryana with its unique strategic locational advantage, robust industrial infrastructure of 34 industrial model townships and industrial estates spread over 28,540 acres, strong connectivity, robust policy frameworks and a large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as one of India’s most industrialised states.

