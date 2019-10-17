Dubai Fitness Challenge to attempt a world record

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANSlife Features) The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), now in its third edition, has transformed the city into one big gym.

The fitness movement launched by the Dubai royalty on Friday will go on till November 16. It has been created to inspire a spirit of health, wellness and active life in all its people.

What’s new this year is a Guinness World Record attempt spearheaded by Joe Wicks.

As per the organisers, DFC will host the world’s largest high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class on October 26. The bestselling author and Instagram fitness star will lead the intense cardio session at Skydive Dubai, giving Dubai’s residents the chance to break a sweat and a world record at the same time.

Wicks currently holds the record title himself with a HIIT class of 3,804 participants he led in London in 2017  and has now called upon the city of Dubai to be in it together to beat that record.

