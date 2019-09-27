Dubai peace walk for Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

Dubai, Sep 30 (IANS) Residents from all walks of life will participate in a 4 km peace walk to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday in Dubai.

The Consulate General of India will roll out a slew of events involving members of the local community, and government departments, including Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Municipality, the Khaleej Times reported.

Apart from the peace walk, planned activities include painting and debate competitions, and a workshop for children to assemble solar lamps. The celebrations will continue till January 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The celebrations kicked off in 2018, with the display of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings on Burj Khalifa, the inauguration of the Gandhi- Zayed Museum, release of a special stamp commemorating Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary, and various other events organised at the Consulate,” said Vipul, the Consul General of India to Dubai.

“Gandhiji’s message of truth, peace and non-violence is of special relevance in the UAE because there are so many Indians who live here. It resonates better in the UAE, especially this year because it’s the year of tolerance.”

Vipul said three main Gandhian principles, including ‘swachata’ or cleanliness, environmental degradation and the use of renewable energy, were actively being adopted by the present Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports the Khaleej Times.

He said the Consulate was also trying to follow these teachings on the Consulate premises.

The Consulate will also host a photo exhibition featuring 100 pictures of Gandhi.

The images will be flown down from the National Museum of Gandhi in New Delhi to be displayed in Dubai.

