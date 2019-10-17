Dubai to host RBCC World Finals from October 27

Dubai, Oct 22 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates has been chosen as the host country of this years World Finals of Red Bull Campus Cricket (RBCC), scheduled to take place between October 27 and November 2.

352 colleges across 30 cities in India competed for the national championship of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2019. This year, Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals scouted talent from RBCC 2019 and will offer them a trial for the first team with the possibility of getting picked up in the next IPL auctions.

DAV College Chandigarh team beat Hindustan College Chennai team in an exciting low scoring final to emerge the India Champions of the T20 tournament. Having previously won the RBCC National Finals and World Finals in 2013, DAV College Chandigarh will once again represent India at the finals.

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Mongia was the coach at DAV College Chandigarh who helped in training the national champions.

Earlier, Red Bull Campus Cricketing stars like KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Shradul Thakur have represented the country at the international level. Cricketers like Manan Vohra, Siddhesh Lad, Himanshu Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anukul Roy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ricky Bhui have also reaped the benefits of Red Bull Campus Cricket by earning IPL contracts.

