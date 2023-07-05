INDIA

Dubai’s highest court rejects appeal of Pak man convicted of killing Indian couple

A Pakistani man convicted of murdering an Indian couple in Dubai during a break-in and robbery attempt in 2020, has lost appeal against his death sentence at the city’s highest court, a media report said.

The 28-year-old construction worker was found guilty of murdering businessman Hiren Adhiya and his wife Vidhi, both in their 40s, by a Dubai criminal Court in April last year.

According to the Dubai Court of Cassation, the emirate’s highest court, the sentence would be carried out once approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, according to criminal procedures law, The National newspaper reported.

Appeals were heard at Dubai Court of First Instance and Dubai Court of Appeal, both of which upheld the verdict.

During the initial hearing at the Dubai Criminal Court, judges were told the man hid outside the couple’s home in Mirador, Arabian Ranches, for six hours before sneaking in through an unlocked patio door when the lights inside were switched off.

He took a wallet containing Dh1,965 ($535) and went into the bedroom searching for more valuables.

When Hiren woke up, the man stabbed him to death before attacking his wife.

According to forensic reports, Hiren was stabbed 10 times in the head, chest, abdomen and left shoulder.

His wife was stabbed 14 times in the head, neck, chest, face, ear and right arm.

Their elder daughter, who sustained minor injuries, managed to call Dubai Police, who arrested the man in less than 24 hours in Sharjah.

He admitted to the “premeditated and planned” murder of the couple, attempted murder of their daughter and theft to the police and prosecutors.

The man chose the Gujarati couple’s house as he had seen cash and valuables at their house when he worked there as part of a maintenance team in December 2019.

According to The National, the man was arrested in Sharjah and he admitted to premeditated murder, attempted murder and theft during questioning by the investigators.

He said his mother in Pakistan had fallen sick and he wanted to arrange money for her.

The eldest daughter, then 18, told judges that at about 1.30 a.m. that night, she had heard cries for help from her parents’ bedroom.

“I met him at the room’s door and he stabbed me at sight but I kicked him before he fled,” she told the judges.

