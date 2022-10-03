WORLD

Dubai’s most expensive signature villa sold for INR 6,733,468,363

Alpago Properties entered the record books in the Dubai real estate market with the sale of their groundbreaking double signature villa, Casa Del Sole, on Palm Jumeirah’s Billionaires’ Row for AED 302.5M.

Casa Del Sole, the largest signature villa on the Palm Jumeirahs Billionaires’ Row, was sold at a record deal – this modern architectural masterpiece has entered the record books as the most expensive villa sale in the UAE.

With 8 bedrooms and exclusive underground parking for up to 15 cars, the extremely spacious Casa Del Sole has been built over four levels (Basement, Ground, First, Second Floor) on a plot of 28,000 sq. ft., and it has an enclosed area about 25,000 sq ft, making it the biggest signature villa in Alpago Properties’ collection of six located on Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G billionaire’s row. The villa has high-end amenities such as a home cinema, bowling alley, gym, hammam, sauna, infinity pool, jacuzzi, game room, terrace seating area, etc.

An architectural and interior design masterpiece, the villa is a prime example of embracing the beauty of natural surroundings and incorporating it into the design overall. With elegance and sophistication as key components throughout the sensational villa, both opulence and convenience permeate the property in abundance. The double signature villa sale is set to change Dubai’s luxury property market. This momentous sale sets a new benchmark in the UAE’s real estate market.

With Casa Del Sole in line to be finished by the first quarter of 2023, it will be the fourth signature villa to be completed in the series of 6 set to shape the landscape of Billionaires’ Row on the Palm Jumeirah.

Murat Ayyildiz, Alpago Group, commented on the sale: “We are very pleased with this sale, which underlines our capabilities in the market. Bringing Dubai elite, the highest quality, ultra-luxury properties is our forte and this sale further cements our position as the leaders in developing top-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects.”

